Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 2.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 13,654,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

