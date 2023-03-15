Salem Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,533. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.