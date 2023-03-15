Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 167,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 11.3 %

NYSE SFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

See Also

