Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sabre worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sabre Stock Down 6.4 %

SABR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 4,069,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

