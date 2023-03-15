Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.90

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 765364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.87 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.