Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4302 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
RYHTY stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.
About Ryman Healthcare
