Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4302 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.20.

RYHTY stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the development and management of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartments, resthomes, hospitals, and provides dementia and short-term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

