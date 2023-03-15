Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

RYAN opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

