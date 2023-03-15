Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.23

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$130.23 and traded as high as C$132.22. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$131.27, with a volume of 4,515,969 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.05.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
See Also
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.