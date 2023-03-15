Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.23

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$130.23 and traded as high as C$132.22. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$131.27, with a volume of 4,515,969 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

