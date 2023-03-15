Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Route1 shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Route1 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Route1

(Get Rating)

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.