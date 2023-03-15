Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.20. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 1,025,299 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,121,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,169 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth $3,569,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

