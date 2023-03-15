Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.22 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $39.89 or 0.00162156 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $765.28 million and $15.22 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00401224 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.21 or 0.27120079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

