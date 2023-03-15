Robert W. Baird Upgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Outperform

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

