Robert W. Baird Upgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Outperform

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
TFC stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
