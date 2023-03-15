Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 59,496 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,496 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Waters worth $57,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Insider Activity

Waters Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $13.81 on Wednesday, reaching $297.92. 151,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.85 and its 200-day moving average is $317.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile



Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

