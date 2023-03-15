Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 36,528 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $81,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.75. 195,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,364. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

