Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,958 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,958 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $52,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG traded down $78.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,397.14. 140,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,415.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,071.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

