Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $97,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

CDNS traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $201.63. 727,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

