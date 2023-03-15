Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 28,464 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $52,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.52. 234,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.70. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $578.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

