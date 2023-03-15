Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $63.11 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $63,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.51. The company had a trading volume of 133,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,469. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

