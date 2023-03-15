Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $60.79 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of MetLife worth $60,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Down 4.9 %

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of MET traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,758. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

