Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $138.78 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,646 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $138,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

