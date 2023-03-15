Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $105.44 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,142 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $105,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $182,391,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.47. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

