Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,269 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.45% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $69,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $1,426,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,791,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,239. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

