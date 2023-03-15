Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.36% of Block worth $119,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $18,039,979. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,620,167. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

