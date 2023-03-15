Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,172 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 103,950 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $90,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,103. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

