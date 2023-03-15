River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 12,720 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,061,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,152,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 51,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

