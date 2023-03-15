River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,820 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Up 3.7 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STT opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

