River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
