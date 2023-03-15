Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 321.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,818 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $4,531,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 3.3 %

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.