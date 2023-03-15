Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) vs. Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Head to Head Review

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) and Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Logiq and Rexel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Rexel 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rexel has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Rexel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rexel is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Rexel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Logiq and Rexel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.4% of Rexel shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Rexel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.15 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -0.70 Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 32.09

Rexel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexel beats Logiq on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rexel

(Get Rating)

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 24 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

