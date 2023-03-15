Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.34. 604,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,695,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVNC. Barclays boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

