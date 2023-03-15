Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.34. 604,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,695,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVNC. Barclays boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.
Insider Activity
In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Revance Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
Read More
