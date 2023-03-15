Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $367,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA stock traded down $15.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.64. 428,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,846. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

