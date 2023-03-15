Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InvenTrust Properties worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after buying an additional 485,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 126,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,771. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.