Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,545. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

