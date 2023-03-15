Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases Shares of 3,804 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.83. 26,980,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,979,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

