Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,703,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

LMT traded down $13.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.82. 1,146,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,297. The stock has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

