Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.