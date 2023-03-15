Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires Shares of 2,796 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.90. 574,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,289. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,605. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.