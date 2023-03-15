Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NUE traded down $11.94 on Wednesday, hitting $144.30. 1,727,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

