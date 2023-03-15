Research Analysts Set Expectations for Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

IRT stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.