Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Infinera (INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2023 – Infinera had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Infinera had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Infinera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 4,953,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,752. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Get Infinera Co alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,376,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 642,689 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 302,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.