Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.82 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $94.82 million and $2.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10057606 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,042,075.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

