Request (REQ) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $96.37 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00032313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00022083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00209690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,611.69 or 1.00050228 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10057606 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,042,075.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

