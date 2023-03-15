Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises about 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $53,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

