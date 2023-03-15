Repertoire Partners LP Purchases Shares of 1,000 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Signet Jewelers accounts for 0.0% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

