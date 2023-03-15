Repertoire Partners LP Invests $373,000 in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Docebo makes up 0.1% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

DCBO stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. 9,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Docebo Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.