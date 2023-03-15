Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $463.06 million and $151.54 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00401224 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.21 or 0.27120079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.