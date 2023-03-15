Render Token Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Render Token has a total market cap of $463.06 million and $151.54 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00005160 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

