Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.82. 319,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,298,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,541.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 286,596 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

