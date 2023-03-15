Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.19. 10,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Refined Metals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Refined Metals



Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

