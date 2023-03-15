Reef (REEF) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Reef has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $62.22 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,263,475,974 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.

Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

Buying and Selling Reef

